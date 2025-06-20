Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,482,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 3,355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,482.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 4.8%
MTSFF opened at $9.65 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.
About Mitsui Fudosan
