Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,482,700 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 3,355,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,482.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 4.8%

MTSFF opened at $9.65 on Friday. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

