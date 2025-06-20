The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

