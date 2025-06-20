The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
The Weir Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $34.24.
About The Weir Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Weir Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.