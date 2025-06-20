SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the May 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SLC Agrícola Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $3.70 on Friday. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

SLC Agrícola Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. SLC Agrícola’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

