M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($15.22) and last traded at GBX 1,120.61 ($15.09), with a volume of 2590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.95).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.20) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on M.P. Evans Group
M.P. Evans Group Stock Up 1.4%
M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £63,448.32 ($85,440.78). 48.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.
Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M.P. Evans Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- What is a support level?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.