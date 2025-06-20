M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($15.22) and last traded at GBX 1,120.61 ($15.09), with a volume of 2590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.20) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

M.P. Evans Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £730.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,029.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,013.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.36%.

In related news, insider Matthew Coulson sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £63,448.32 ($85,440.78). 48.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

