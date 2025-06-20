ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 3,249,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £408,111.74, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25.

ADM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.