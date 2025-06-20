ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Down 13.3% – Time to Sell?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 3,249,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
ADM Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £408,111.74, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25.
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
