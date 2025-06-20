Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

