Janney Capital Management LLC Has $501,000 Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.5%

GFL opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Report on GFL

About GFL Environmental

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.