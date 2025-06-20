Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 94.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 244,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 25.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 26.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Confluent from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,693 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,632. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $69,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,296 shares in the company, valued at $103,533.60. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,869 shares of company stock worth $12,524,441. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.