Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

