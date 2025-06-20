Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $757,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 44.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $25,070,323.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,593,657.80. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $1,767,501.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,694.87. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021,950 shares of company stock valued at $38,644,036. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of DKNG opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

