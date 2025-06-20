Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR opened at $351.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

