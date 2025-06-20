Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.26.

XPO Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $120.89 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

