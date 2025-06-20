Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.11. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

