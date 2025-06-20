Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,215,603.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 376,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,752.10. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $154,137.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,950.42. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,434. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

