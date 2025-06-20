Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells $434,400.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,072,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015,577.52. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 14th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $446,100.00.
  • On Monday, April 14th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $4,393,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 27th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 11,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $199,509.28.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $271,174.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

