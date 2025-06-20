Katie Seitz Evans Sells 20,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,578. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 35,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $607,600.00.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.87. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 74.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 76.8% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Magnite by 10,170.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price target on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

