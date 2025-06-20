Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mattel has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

