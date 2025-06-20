Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,477 shares in the company, valued at $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,259. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

