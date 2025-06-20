Eben Tessari Sells 17,300 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,300 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $489,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,001.64. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Eben Tessari sold 45,042 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,231.42.

On Monday, June 9th, Eben Tessari sold 10,319 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $313,491.22.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Eben Tessari sold 15,506 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $472,312.76.

On Monday, May 19th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $316,920.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Eben Tessari sold 12,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $245,760.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $27.93 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at $595,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 170.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 651,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter valued at $485,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

