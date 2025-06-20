Insider Selling: Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) SVP Sells 25,123 Shares of Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $419,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,836.35. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Calumet Trading Down 2.7%
Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.43 on Friday. Calumet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.
Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on CLMT
About Calumet
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.