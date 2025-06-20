Insider Selling: Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) SVP Sells 25,123 Shares of Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $419,302.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,836.35. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $16.43 on Friday. Calumet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Calumet from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Calumet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen lowered Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Calumet in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

