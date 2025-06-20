Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

SAIC opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average is $111.68. Science Applications International has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garth Graham purchased 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 21,994.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

