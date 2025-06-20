Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.88.

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.8%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 459.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $267.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.