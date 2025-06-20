Charles Collier Sells 3,590 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $305,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,300. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $81.43 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.55 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 456.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,222,000 after buying an additional 1,563,449 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $87,632,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

