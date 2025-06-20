Manish Sarin Sells 35,744 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CFO Manish Sarin sold 35,744 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $292,028.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 932,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,384.46. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.05 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 260,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 78.0% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 445,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

