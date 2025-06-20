Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells 12,207 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 12,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.93, for a total value of C$353,092.36.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ELD opened at C$28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$29.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

