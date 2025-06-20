Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $800,000 Stock Position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.06% of Central Securities worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities by 763.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CET stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83.

Central Securities Dividend Announcement

About Central Securities

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

