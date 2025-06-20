Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Lennar Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LEN stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

