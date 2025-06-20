Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $346.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

