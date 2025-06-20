Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,074,000 after buying an additional 61,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,111,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,171,000 after buying an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,206,000 after buying an additional 223,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.83. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.60 and a one year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.