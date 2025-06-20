Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $182.44 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

