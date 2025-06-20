State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 835 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,677 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.8%

ROST opened at $128.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

