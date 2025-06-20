State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,792,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,930,000 after buying an additional 467,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,882,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,748,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,038,000 after buying an additional 2,180,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,453,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 393,317 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE BRX opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.