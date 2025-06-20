Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,508,210,000 after buying an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $2,543,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,955,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6%

PPG Industries stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.