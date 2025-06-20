State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 775 Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 432.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

Match Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.30 on Friday. Match Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

