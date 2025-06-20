State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,635 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in PACCAR by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,577 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.72 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

