State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,155 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after acquiring an additional 179,743 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after buying an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,670,000 after buying an additional 343,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $103.42 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

