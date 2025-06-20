State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.