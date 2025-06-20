State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,105 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

