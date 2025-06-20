State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 879,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after purchasing an additional 812,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after purchasing an additional 736,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.66 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

