Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.16% of Sanmina worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

