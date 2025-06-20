Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

BWMX stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.58%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.57%.

(Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.