ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ESAB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in ESAB by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ESAB by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ESAB has a twelve month low of $88.54 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

