Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,631,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 78,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,802.32. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $2,182,456. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

