CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $960,000 Position in TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Stock Up 1.1%

TXO stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.08. TXO Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TXO Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Analysts anticipate that TXO Partners LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.39%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 580.95%.

Insider Activity

In other TXO Partners news, Director Phillip R. Kevil bought 3,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,689.12. The trade was a 12.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 31,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $601,344.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,651.24. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,473,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,095,540.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Articles

