Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 207,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

