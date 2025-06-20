Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortrea

Institutional Trading of Fortrea

Fortrea Stock Down 0.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortrea by 134.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 174,549 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortrea by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 282,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 27,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Fortrea during the first quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $5.45 on Friday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $493.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 29.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. Analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.