Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $22.79.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.60). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.49% and a negative return on equity of 329.54%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 730,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,032,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

