CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30,122 T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 268,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter.

TSPA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

