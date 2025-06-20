Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of AMD opened at $126.79 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
