PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

PrimeEnergy Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at PrimeEnergy

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.01, for a total value of $825,175.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,716,837.24. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PrimeEnergy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PrimeEnergy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PrimeEnergy by 118.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PrimeEnergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PNRG opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.24. PrimeEnergy has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.81.

PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

